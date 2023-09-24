Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (76-79) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-96)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

BOS: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 6-7, 4.12 ERA vs Mike Clevinger (White Sox) - 8-8, 3.42 ERA

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox and Clevinger (8-8) for the White Sox. When Crawford starts, his team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season. Crawford's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Clevinger starts, the White Sox have gone 12-10-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 7-8 record in Clevinger's 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.3%)

Red Sox vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-White Sox, Boston is the favorite at -162, and Chicago is +136 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs White Sox Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Red Sox are +126 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -152.

Red Sox vs White Sox Over/Under

The over/under for Red Sox-White Sox on September 24 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 12-12 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 79 of their 153 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 72-81-0 against the spread in their 153 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 102 total times this season. They've gone 32-70 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has gone 12-27 (30.8%).

The White Sox have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-77-8).

The White Sox have gone 75-77-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 153 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Justin Turner is hitting .277 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .288 with a .445 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Yoshida has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double and three RBI.

Alex Verdugo has been key for Boston with 140 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .424.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.542) and leads the White Sox in hits (144). He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .262 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 71st in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi a has .328 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2022: 16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/8/2022: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2022: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2023: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

