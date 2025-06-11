Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (33-36) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146)

BOS: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 4-4, 5.18 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 6-5, 3.68 ERA

The probable starters are Walker Buehler (4-4) for the Red Sox and Zack Littell (6-5) for the Rays. Buehler's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 6-7-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Rays are 4-2 in Littell's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.7%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -116 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rays are +146 to cover, while the Red Sox are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Rays contest on June 11 has been set at 9.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 22 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 21-19 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 35-34-0 against the spread in their 69 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have gone 13-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 12-13 (48%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-38-3).

The Rays have gone 32-34-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .512.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 38th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Jarren Duran has hit four homers this season while driving in 37 runs. He's batting .271 this season and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 53rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Duran has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .249 with a .394 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Rafaela brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with four walks.

Carlos Narvaez is batting .280 with a .357 OBP and 22 RBI for Boston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 62 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .252 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 92nd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz is batting .252 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has put up a .402 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rays.

Brandon Lowe is batting .242 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

