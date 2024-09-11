Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (73-72) vs. Baltimore Orioles (83-63)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

BOS: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 5-10, 4.38 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 7-9, 4.27 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (5-10) against the Orioles and Dean Kremer (7-9). Pivetta's team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Pivetta's team has a record of 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kremer starts, the Orioles have gone 9-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 5-3 record in Kremer's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Orioles, Boston is the favorite at -138, and Baltimore is +118 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Orioles are -170 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +140.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Orioles contest on Sept. 11 has been set at 9, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 39, or 54.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious 21 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 75 of their 142 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 66-76-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 16 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.3%).

Baltimore has gone 4-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (57.1%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times this season for a 77-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 77-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.510) thanks to 78 extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in OBP (.359) and total hits (139) this season. He's batting .281 while slugging .540.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 22nd, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double and three walks.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .541 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 15 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Rafaela has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, a home run and six RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .368, a slugging percentage of .538, and has 161 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Henderson brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .254 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

