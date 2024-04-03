Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Wednesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Oakland Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (4-2) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-168) | OAK: (+142)

BOS: (-168) | OAK: (+142) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120)

BOS: -1.5 (-100) | OAK: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) - 0-1, 1.50 ERA vs Ross Stripling (Athletics) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (0-1) versus the Athletics and Ross Stripling (0-1). Pivetta helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Pivetta's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Stripling has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Stripling start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (58.8%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Athletics reveal Boston as the favorite (-168) and Oakland as the underdog (+142) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are at the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are -100 to cover the runline, with the Athletics being -120.

The over/under for Red Sox-Athletics on April 3 is 8. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in each of the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Boston this season, with a -168 moneyline set for this game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in three of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 5-1-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

Oakland has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

In the six games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-1-0).

The Athletics have a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill leads Boston with six hits and an OBP of .478 this season. He has a .333 batting average and a slugging percentage of .667.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 24th in slugging.

O'Neill hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.292). He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 66th, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 139th.

Duran has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two walks and two RBI.

Masataka Yoshida is batting .250 with a .350 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with four hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .421.

Athletics Player Leaders

JJ Bleday has accumulated a .400 on-base percentage and a .652 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .348.

He is 35th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Bleday hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

J.D. Davis paces his team with six hits and a .400 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .722.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Shea Langeliers is batting .235 with a home run.

Nick Allen has two doubles while batting .250.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2022: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/5/2022: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2022: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/3/2022: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2023: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/18/2023: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/17/2023: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/9/2023: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!