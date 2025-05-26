Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Monday.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (26-26) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-23)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and MNNT

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | MIN: (+106)

TB: (-124) | MIN: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+164) | MIN: +1.5 (-200)

TB: -1.5 (+164) | MIN: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 3-5, 4.25 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Twins) - 2-4, 3.98 ERA

The Rays will look to Zack Littell (3-5) versus the Twins and Chris Paddack (2-4). Littell and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Littell's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Paddack's starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in four of Paddack's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (50.7%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Twins are -200 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +164.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Twins contest on May 26 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 51 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 24-27-0 in 51 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 8-8 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 3-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (50%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-30-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 28-22-0 record ATS this season (covering 56% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 103rd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Junior Caminero is batting .243 with nine doubles, nine home runs and nine walks, while slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .274.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Caminero has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.291/.425.

Lowe brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .361 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays in OBP (.379) and total hits (46) this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has put up a team-high OBP (.327) and slugging percentage (.409). He's batting .253.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 86th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Ty France is batting .251 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .361 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Harrison Bader is hitting .276 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .273.

