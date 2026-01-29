Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: YES, ALT2, and KTVD

The Brooklyn Nets (12-33) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (31-16) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on YES, ALT2, and KTVD. The over/under in the matchup is set at 211.5.

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 211.5 -275 +225

Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (85.8%)

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 28-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 45 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 28 times out of 45 chances.

Nets games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 45 opportunities (42.2%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in away games (17-9-0) than it has in home games (11-10-0).

In terms of point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 12 times in 21 opportunities this season (57.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 26 opportunities (61.5%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread at home (11-11-1) than on the road (10-10-2) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over more frequently at home (10 of 23, 43.5%) than away (nine of 22, 40.9%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Peyton Watson is averaging 14.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 1.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon averages 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nets 25.2 points, 7.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 12.5 points, 7.4 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Noah Clowney averages 13.1 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Nets are receiving 7.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

The Nets are getting 7.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Terance Mann.

