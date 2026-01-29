76ers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

76ers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-36) are big, 12-point underdogs as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (25-21) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

76ers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -12 228.5 -549 +420

76ers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (79.4%)

76ers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a matchup 24 times this season (24-21-1).

Against the spread, the Kings are 17-29-2 this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 24 times out of 48 chances.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 47.9% of the time (23 out of 48 games with a set point total).

At home, Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread (11-14-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-7-0).

Looking at point totals, the 76ers hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 14 times in 26 opportunities this season (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .360 (9-15-1). Away, it is .348 (8-14-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 44% of the time at home (11 of 25), and 52.2% of the time on the road (12 of 23).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 29.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (sixth in league).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Joel Embiid is averaging 25.2 points, 3.7 assists and 7.5 boards.

Paul George is averaging 16 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 boards.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 15.4 points, 6 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 19.1 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gets the Kings 12.6 points, 3 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 19.5 points, 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Kings get 9.4 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.3 boards and 1.1 assists.

