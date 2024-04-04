Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Friday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (3-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-6)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-176) | COL: (+148)

TB: (-176) | COL: (+148) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

TB: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 13 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-0, 7.71 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber. Littell helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Littell's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gomber has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies covered. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gomber start this season -- they won.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (73.5%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Rockies, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -176, and Colorado is +148 playing at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rays are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-120 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -100 to cover.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 13 has been set for Rays-Rockies on April 5, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Tampa Bay this season, with a -176 moneyline set for this game.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in four of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 3-4-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've gone 1-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Colorado has a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of its games).

The Rockies have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Rockies have collected a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has six hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .250 with two extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 92nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has hit one homers this season while driving in six runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualified, he is 79th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with three walks and two RBI.

Jose Caballero has six hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Isaac Paredes has been key for Tampa Bay with four hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Paredes has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Charlie Blackmon has accumulated a slugging percentage of .625 and has 10 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .417 and with an on-base percentage of .440.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Blackmon hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI.

Ryan McMahon paces his team with a .448 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .375 while slugging .417.

His batting average ranks 22nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .250.

Elias Diaz is hitting .176 with a home run.

