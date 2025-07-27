Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Rays vs Reds Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (53-51) vs. Cincinnati Reds (54-50)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSUN

Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

TB: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-6, 4.66 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 7-8, 4.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane Baz (8-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (7-8) will answer the bell for the Reds. Baz and his team are 11-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Reds have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Singer's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (50.6%)

Rays vs Reds Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog at home.

Rays vs Reds Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Rays are +136 to cover, and the Reds are -164.

Rays vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Reds on July 27 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 30 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 30-22 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 100 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 45-55-0 in 100 games with a line this season.

The Reds have a 28-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.9% of those games).

Cincinnati is 25-24 (winning 51% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Reds have played in 98 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-53-3).

The Reds have a 52-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 101 hits, batting .262 this season with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .517.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Caminero has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .318 with 37 walks and 50 runs scored.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 66 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .355.

Simpson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double and three walks.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.487) while pacing the Reds in hits (112). He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 29th in slugging.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .397.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Matt McLain has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .217.

Rays vs Reds Head to Head

7/25/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2024: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/19/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/18/2023: 10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/17/2023: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/10/2022: 10-5 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2022: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2022: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

