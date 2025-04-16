Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | BOS: (+116)

TB: (-136) | BOS: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170)

TB: -1.5 (+140) | BOS: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-3, 6.88 ERA vs Sean Newcomb (Red Sox) - 0-2, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zack Littell (0-3) to the mound, while Sean Newcomb (0-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Littell and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Littell's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox are 1-2-0 ATS in Newcomb's three starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Newcomb start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.1%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Rays vs Red Sox moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -136 favorite, while Boston is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +140 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -170.

Rays versus Red Sox, on April 16, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 6-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in eight of their 17 opportunities.

The Rays are 6-11-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 2-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-10-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 47.4% of their games this season, going 9-10-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 19 hits and an OBP of .481, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .761. He's batting .413.

He is first in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Aranda has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Kameron Misner has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks. He's batting .395 and slugging .744 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Misner takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Junior Caminero has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.317/.517.

Yandy Diaz has been key for Tampa Bay with 16 hits, an OBP of .253 plus a slugging percentage of .394.

Diaz has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up a team-high .437 on-base percentage. He's batting .310 and slugging .534.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 29th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Kristian Campbell is hitting .302 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Jarren Duran is hitting .234 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Trevor Story is hitting .311 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2024: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/22/2024: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/21/2024: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!