Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: ABC

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-152) | TEX: (+128)

TB: (-152) | TEX: (+128) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Rays) - 10-7, 3.60 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (10-7) for the Rays and Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers. When Glasnow starts, his team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season. Glasnow's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). The Rangers have gone 12-20-0 against the spread when Montgomery starts. The Rangers have a 2-3 record in Montgomery's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.2%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Rays, Texas is the underdog at +128, and Tampa Bay is -152 playing at home.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -164.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

Rays versus Rangers, on October 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 85, or 65.9%, of the 129 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Tampa Bay has a record of 54-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 88 of their 161 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 90-71-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 23 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Texas has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).

In the 163 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-72-5).

The Rangers are 88-75-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (173) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena is batting .255 with a .426 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Josh Lowe has 20 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Lowe has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .478 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has collected 155 hits with a .388 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .621.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Nate Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/1/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/19/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2023: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/17/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/11/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/10/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/18/2022: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2022: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2022: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!