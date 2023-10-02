Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3
Odds updated as of 11:33 AM
The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.
Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.
Rays vs Rangers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72)
- Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: ABC
Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TB: (-152) | TEX: (+128)
- Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Rays) - 10-7, 3.60 ERA vs Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA
The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (10-7) for the Rays and Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers. When Glasnow starts, his team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season. Glasnow's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-8). The Rangers have gone 12-20-0 against the spread when Montgomery starts. The Rangers have a 2-3 record in Montgomery's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rays win (59.2%)
Rays vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Rays, Texas is the underdog at +128, and Tampa Bay is -152 playing at home.
Rays vs Rangers Spread
- The Rays are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -164.
Rays vs Rangers Over/Under
- Rays versus Rangers, on October 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 85, or 65.9%, of the 129 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 54-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 88 of their 161 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays are 90-71-0 against the spread in their 161 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rangers have won 23 of the 49 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Texas has a record of 7-12 (36.8%).
- In the 163 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-72-5).
- The Rangers are 88-75-0 against the spread this season.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (173) this season. He has a .330 batting average.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .352.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Randy Arozarena is batting .255 with a .426 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.
- Josh Lowe has 20 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.
- Lowe has hit safely in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien has a .478 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Corey Seager has collected 155 hits with a .388 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .325 while slugging .621.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Adolis Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Nate Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.
Rays vs Rangers Head to Head
- 6/1/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/19/2023: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/9/2023: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/18/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/17/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/11/2023: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/10/2023: 8-4 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/18/2022: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/17/2022: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/16/2022: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!