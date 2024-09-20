Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (75-78) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-80)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

TB: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 6-5, 5.58 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 16-9, 3.44 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (16-9, 3.44 ERA). Alexander and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Alexander's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 21-9-0 ATS record in Berrios' 30 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those matchups.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (53.4%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at -106, and Tampa Bay is -110 playing at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on Sept. 20 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 32 of 62 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have an against the spread record of 82-70-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays are 24-50 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.4% of those games).

Toronto has a 23-48 record (winning just 32.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-70-4).

The Blue Jays have covered 50.7% of their games this season, going 75-73-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 154 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .417. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.

He is 20th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Lowe heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Christopher Morel has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .196/.290/.354.

Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.553), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (187, while batting .322).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is eighth in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .223 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 122nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Ernie Clement is hitting .261 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/31/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

