Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20
Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.
The MLB's Friday slate includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays.
Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Tampa Bay Rays (75-78) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (73-80)
- Date: Friday, September 20, 2024
- Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida
- Coverage: SNET
Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TB: (-110) | TOR: (-106)
- Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 6-5, 5.58 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 16-9, 3.44 ERA
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Alexander (6-5, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (16-9, 3.44 ERA). Alexander and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Alexander's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 21-9-0 ATS record in Berrios' 30 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those matchups.
Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rays win (53.4%)
Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Rays, Toronto is the underdog at -106, and Tampa Bay is -110 playing at home.
Rays vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rays vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on Sept. 20 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Rays have won in 32, or 51.6%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Tampa Bay has won 32 of 62 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rays have an against the spread record of 82-70-0 in 152 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays are 24-50 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.4% of those games).
- Toronto has a 23-48 record (winning just 32.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-70-4).
- The Blue Jays have covered 50.7% of their games this season, going 75-73-0 against the spread.
Rays Player Leaders
- Yandy Diaz has 154 hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .417. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average, as well.
- He is 20th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Lowe heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run and three RBI.
- Christopher Morel has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .196/.290/.354.
- Jose Caballero has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.553), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (187, while batting .322).
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is eighth in slugging.
- George Springer is hitting .223 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- His batting average ranks 122nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 114th in slugging.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .261 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and nine walks.
- Spencer Horwitz is hitting .275 with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 7/25/2024: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/24/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/23/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/19/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/18/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/17/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 3/31/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 3/30/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/29/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/28/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
