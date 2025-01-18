Ravens vs Bills Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 19

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Baltimore Ravens facing the Buffalo Bills.

Ravens vs Bills Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (62%)

Ravens vs Bills Point Spread

The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites against the Bills. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Bills are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Bills Over/Under

The over/under for the Ravens versus Bills matchup on Jan. 19 has been set at 51.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Ravens vs Bills Moneyline

Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -118 favorite at home.

Ravens vs Bills Betting Trends

Baltimore had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread during the regular season. As for the playoffs, it sports a record of 1-0-0 ATS.

The Ravens' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 11-5 (in the regular season and playoffs).

The Ravens had 13 of their 17 games hit the over during the regular season. Meanwhile, they have eclipsed the over in zero of one game in the playoffs.

The Bills had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread in the regular season. In the postseason, they are 1-0-0 ATS.

Buffalo has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

The Bills had 12 of their 17 games hit the over in the regular season, and zero of one in the playoffs.

Ravens vs Bills Odds & Spread

