Ravens at Dolphins Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins start off Week 9 on Thursday night, with Baltimore a sizable road favorite.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

Ravens at Dolphins NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Lamar Jackson ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 FLEX) -- Lamar Jackson is back, and he's returning to a soft matchup against a Miami defense that ranks 27th overall and 31st against the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers. If Lamar is 100% healthy, this is a blowup spot for him. However, with Lamar likely to be the chalk MVP and his salary so high, it's fair to be concerned about rust and/or the Ravens leaning on the run. FanDuel Sportsbook has Jackson's rushing prop at 35.5 yards and gives him +160 touchdown odds.

Derrick Henry ($18,900 MVP/$12,600 FLEX) -- Derrick Henry is a logical MVP pivot off Jackson. He has laughable -240 TD odds and is +240 to score twice. In a game where the Ravens are more than a touchdown road favorite, game script should set up Henry for success, and we know what kind of big-play ability he brings to the table. His rushing prop is 89.5 yards, and returning back to his home state, Henry could go nuts tonight.

De'Von Achane ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX) -- De'Von Achane is also worth a look at MVP. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is an enticing 93.5, and Achane is -150 to score a touchdown. One of the game's best receiving RBs, Achane's workload is safe regardless of game script, and he has the game-breaking speed to take any touch to the house. While the Ravens' D is getting healthier, they still check in 30th against the run.

Flex Targets

Jaylen Waddle ($10,400) -- Though any QB is in play on a single-game slate, I prefer to get my Miami exposure via Achane and Jaylen Waddle instead of Tua Tagovailoa ($11,400). Waddle's output has been elevated without Tyreek Hill as he's produced at least 95 receiving yards in three of the past four games, finding the end zone twice in that span. The Ravens' secondary has struggled for most of the campaign.

Zay Flowers ($9,800) -- Zay Flowers is my favorite play tonight, and if you're OK with getting weird at MVP, he's a fun contrarian multiplier who frees up salary. He managed to post 60.3 receiving yards per game sans Jackson after putting up at least 74 yards in three of Lamar's four starts earlier this season. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but he should have more TD chances moving forward with his star QB back in the fold. He's +115 to score and is showing a receiving yards prop of 68.5.

Ravens D/ST ($6,200) -- Tua is -140 to throw a pick, and if the Ravens operate with a lead, that will give this defense chances to pass rush against one of the least mobile QBs in the league. The Ravens' D/ST has scored more than 5.0 FanDuel points just once this year -- it came in a similar type of matchup against Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 (15.0 FanDuel points).

Keaton Mitchell ($2,200) -- This is a shot in the dark. Keaton Mitchell's rushing prop is 12.5 yards, so there's a very real chance he will do almost nothing. With that said, if the Ravens win comfortably, they could give Mitchell more run than usual on a short week, and he's got some big-play juice, which he showed last week (4 carries, 43 yards). The salary savings are handy, too, on a top-heavy slate.

