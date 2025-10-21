Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a matchup against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Bateman worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Bears? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Bateman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashod Bateman Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.00

47.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

Bateman is the 88th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 256th overall, as he has put up 18.0 total fantasy points (3.0 per game).

In his last three games, Bateman has reeled in two balls (on six targets) for 32 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 3.2 fantasy points (1.1 per game).

Bateman has hauled in nine balls (on 17 targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 17.0 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Bateman's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he went off for five catches and 63 receiving yards with one touchdown (12.3 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Bears have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Bears have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.