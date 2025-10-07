Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Wideout Rashod Bateman is looking at a matchup versus the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (215.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Baltimore Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Bateman a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Rams? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Rashod Bateman Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.61

37.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

With 17.2 fantasy points this season (3.4 per game), Bateman is the 76th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 222nd among all players.

In his last three games, Bateman has ammassed 87 receiving yards and one touchdown on six catches (12 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.7 (4.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bateman's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 12.3 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught five balls (on seven targets) for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Rams have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

