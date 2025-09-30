Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman has a matchup versus the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (178.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bateman for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Rashod Bateman Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.70

41.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

With 17.2 fantasy points this season (4.3 per game), Bateman is the 64th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 200th among all players.

In his last three games, Bateman has ammassed 102 receiving yards and one touchdown on eight catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.2 (5.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Bateman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, as he posted 12.3 fantasy points by reeling in five passes (on seven targets) for 63 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashod Bateman let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed a TD reception by three players this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD versus Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman?