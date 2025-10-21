Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed will be up against the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Shaheed worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Rashid Shaheed Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.76

40.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shaheed is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (126th overall), tallying 48.1 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Shaheed has posted 24.2 fantasy points (8.1 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 20 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown.

Shaheed has compiled 33.6 total fantasy points (6.7 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 20 balls (on 31 targets) for 271 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Shaheed's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 5, as he posted 17.4 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.8 points) in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, hauling in four balls for 28 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

