Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints will face the Chicago Bears and their 15th-ranked passing defense (213 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Shaheed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Rashid Shaheed Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.26

40.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed has put up 44.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), which ranks him 30th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 119 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Shaheed has put up 25.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 16 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Shaheed has totaled 283 receiving yards and two scores on 20 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.8 points (8.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Shaheed's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Giants, when he caught four balls on five targets for 114 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashid Shaheed delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.8 points) last week against the New England Patriots, catching four balls for 28 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this season.

