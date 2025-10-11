Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Rashid Shaheed and the New Orleans Saints will meet the New England Patriots and their 26th-ranked pass defense (242.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Rashid Shaheed Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.98

39.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

With 41.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.3 per game), Shaheed is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position and 102nd among all players.

In his last three games, Shaheed has amassed 26.8 total fantasy points (8.9 per game), grabbing 12 balls (on 16 targets) for 203 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Shaheed's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants last week, as he put up 17.4 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on five targets) for 114 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashid Shaheed had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he posted just 3.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against New England this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against New England this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.