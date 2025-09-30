Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

New Orleans Saints WR Rashid Shaheed will take on the 25th-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (235.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Shaheed's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Rashid Shaheed Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.71

37.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Shaheed is currently the 41st-ranked player in fantasy (158th overall), with 23.9 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

In his last three games, Shaheed has hauled in 12 balls (on 16 targets) for 141 yards and one touchdown, good for 20.6 fantasy points (6.9 per game).

The peak of Shaheed's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 11.2 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on five targets) for 52 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he put up just 3.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Giants this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

