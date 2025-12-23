Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Rashid Shaheed and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.6 yards conceded per game).

Is Shaheed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Shaheed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.37

37.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (144th overall), putting up 96.6 total fantasy points (six per game).

In his last three games, Shaheed has accumulated 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), catching nine balls (on 13 targets) for 141 yards and zero touchdowns.

Shaheed has ammassed 148 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 10 catches (18 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 31.0 (6.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Shaheed's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 5, as he tallied 17.4 fantasy points by grabbing four passes (on five targets) for 114 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashid Shaheed stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, catching zero passes on two targets for zero yards (0.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown catch by 17 players this year.

Carolina has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

The Panthers have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.