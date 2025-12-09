Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (246.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Shaheed, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Colts.

Thinking about playing Shaheed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashid Shaheed Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.77

33.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Shaheed Fantasy Performance

Shaheed is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position (145th overall), posting 80.4 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

In his last three games, Shaheed has compiled 74 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on five catches (10 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.8 (4.9 per game) during that stretch.

Shaheed has been targeted 16 times, with eight receptions for 104 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 20.0 fantasy points (4.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Shaheed's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Giants, when he caught four balls on five targets for 114 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashid Shaheed's game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.5 fantasy points. He had zero receptions for zero yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up over 300 yards passing to four players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashid Shaheed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.