Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Washington Commanders -- whose passing defense was ranked third in the league last season (189.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Rashee Rice Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.29

62.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice 2024 Fantasy Performance

Rice picked up 40.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game), 92nd at his position and 282nd in the NFL.

Rice picked up 16.2 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 42 yards receiving, on seven catches (10 targets), and two touchdowns.

In Week 3 last year against the Atlanta Falcons, Rice posted a season-high 17.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Rice ended up with 10.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: seven catches, 103 yards, on nine targets.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Commanders gave up at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Washington allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Commanders allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Washington let four players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Commanders gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Washington gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Commanders allowed more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, Washington gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Commanders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

