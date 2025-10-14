Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will be up against the team with last year's 15th-ranked pass defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (216.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 7 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Rice's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Rashee Rice Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.12

61.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 94th at his position and 282nd overall, Rice picked up 40.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game) last season.

In his best game last year, Rice picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- via 12 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In what was his worst game of the year, Rice finished with 10.3 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 103 yards, on nine targets. That was in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Raiders last season.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Raiders gave up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Las Vegas let five players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Raiders gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Las Vegas last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed five players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Las Vegas allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Only two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Raiders last year.

