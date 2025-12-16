Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league (233 yards conceded per game).

Is Rice a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Rashee Rice Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.77

69.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

With 97.1 fantasy points this season (12.1 per game), Rice is the 29th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 124th among all players.

During his last three games Rice has been targeted 31 times, with 19 receptions for 177 yards and two TDs. He has put up 29.9 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that period.

Rice has tallied 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 catches (52 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 49.8 (10.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Rice's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, when he posted 21.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 2 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashee Rice's game against the Houston Texans in Week 14 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 3.4 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 34 yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown reception by 23 players this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only two players this year.

The Titans have allowed only two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this season.

