Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will be up against the fifth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (173.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Rice worth considering for his next matchup versus the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Rashee Rice Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.39

67.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

Rice is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 118th overall, as he has tallied 92.0 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

During his last three games Rice has been targeted 32 times, with 20 receptions for 267 yards and two TDs, resulting in 40.9 fantasy points (13.6 per game) during that period.

Rice has been targeted 48 times, with 30 receptions for 385 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 59.3 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during that period.

The high point of Rice's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, a matchup in which he posted 21.4 fantasy points (1 carry, 2 yards; 8 receptions, 92 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Rashee Rice delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (3.4 points) last week against the Houston Texans, catching four balls for 34 yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up a TD reception by 11 players this year.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

