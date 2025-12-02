Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 14 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), wideout Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Houston Texans, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (174 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Rice for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Rice this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashee Rice Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.80

67.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

Rice is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position (113th overall), posting 88.6 total fantasy points (14.8 per game).

During his last three games Rice has been targeted 33 times, with 22 receptions for 271 yards and two TDs, leading to 41.3 fantasy points (13.8 per game) during that stretch.

Rice has produced 72.4 fantasy points (14.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 35 passes on 49 targets for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Rice's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, when he put up 21.4 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 12 targets) for 92 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Rashee Rice stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, grabbing six passes on nine targets for 38 yards (3.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Houston has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Houston has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed a TD catch by 12 players this season.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Texans have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.