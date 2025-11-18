Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (235.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Rice a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Rashee Rice Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.05

70.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Rice Fantasy Performance

Rice has piled up 51.1 fantasy points in 2025 (12.8 per game), which ranks him 48th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 179 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Rice has been targeted 25 times, with 19 receptions for 211 yards and one TD, resulting in 34.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Rice's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught nine balls on nine targets for 93 yards with one touchdown, good for 16.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rashee Rice disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos last week, when he mustered only 3.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Colts have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Colts this year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashee Rice? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.