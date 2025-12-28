Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Raptors vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (18-14) host the Golden State Warriors (16-15) after losing five home games in a row. The Warriors are favored by 4 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Raptors vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -4 224.5 -172 +144

Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (56.4%)

Raptors vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 14-16-1 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 32 games this year, they have 14 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of 32 chances.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 12 of 32 set point totals (37.5%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 17 opportunities in road games.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 14 home games (57.1%), compared to nine of 17 road games (52.9%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread on the road (10-7-0) than at home (4-11-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more often at home (six of 15, 40%) than away (six of 17, 35.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.7 points, 5.6 boards and 4.9 assists.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 boards.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8 points, 5 assists and 6 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also draining 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Raptors get 16.1 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists.

The Raptors are getting 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is draining 35.5% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

