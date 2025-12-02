Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: KUNP and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (14-7) are favored (by 5.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (8-12) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -5.5 230.5 -200 +168

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (67.4%)

Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-10-0).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 10-10-0 this year.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over eight times out of 20 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 65% of the time (13 out of 20 games with a set point total).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in nine games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 12 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Raptors exceed the total 33.3% of the time (three of nine games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 41.7% of games (five of 12).

Against the spread, Portland has performed better at home (6-3-0) than away (4-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over six of nine times at home (66.7%), and seven of 11 on the road (63.6%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 25.8 points, 7.1 boards and 5.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also making 49.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 20.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.0 assists. He is making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 25.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

