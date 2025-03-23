Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Raptors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSW and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (24-46) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (30-39) on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena as just 1-point underdogs. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSW and TSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.

Raptors vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1 234 -116 -102

Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (52.8%)

Raptors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 31-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 40-28-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 39 times out of 70 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 36 of 70 set point totals (51.4%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 36 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 33 opportunities in road games.

The Spurs have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 36 home matchups (55.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 33 games (57.6%).

This season, Toronto is 21-14-1 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-14-1 ATS (.559).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.3%, 21 of 36) than away (44.1%, 15 of 34).

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 31% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 11 rebounds.

Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell averages 16.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Raptors get 10.1 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Chris Boucher averages 10 points, 4.5 boards and 0.7 assists. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Per game, Jamal Shead provides the Raptors 6.3 points, 1.4 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

