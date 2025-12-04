Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Raptors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (15-7) on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Raptors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1.5 228.5 -130 +110

Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (52.1%)

Raptors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-11-0).

The Lakers are 13-7-0 against the spread this season.

Raptors games have gone over the total nine times out of 20 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 20 opportunities (70%).

Against the spread, Toronto has played worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

When playing at home, the Raptors exceed the over/under 40% of the time (four of 10 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 41.7% of games (five of 12).

This season, Los Angeles is 6-4-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 10) than on the road (four of 10) this year.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10 points, 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Jamal Shead averages 5.6 points, 1.5 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 36.5% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves averages 28.1 points for the Lakers, plus 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 8.6 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 71.2% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

The Lakers are getting 14 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers get 9 points per game from Jake Laravia, plus 3.9 boards and 2 assists.

Jaxson Hayes averages 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 75.5% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.