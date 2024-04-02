Raptors vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Raptors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TSN and SportsNet LA

The Toronto Raptors (23-51) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (42-33) on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Raptors vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -12.5 -110 -110 234.5 -110 -110 -850 +590

Raptors vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (65.8%)

Raptors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 35-39-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 32-42-0 this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 41 times out of 74 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 74 opportunities (50%).

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (19-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-19-1).

The Lakers have exceeded the total in 19 of 39 home games (48.7%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 22 of 36 matchups (61.1%).

Toronto has performed better against the spread away (19-17-0) than at home (13-25-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 14 of 38 times at home (36.8%), and 23 of 36 away (63.9%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points, 12.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 boards and 8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

D'Angelo Russell averages 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.2 points, 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Immanuel Quickley provides the Raptors 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 5.1 boards and 4.4 assists. He is also making 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Raptors are getting 20.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

The Raptors are receiving 12.1 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists per game from Bruce Brown.

