Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Raptors vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MSG and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (29-19) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (28-18) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 as 2-point favorites. The Knicks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Raptors vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 224.5 -126 +108

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (51%)

Raptors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 25 times over 48 games with a set spread.

The Knicks are 22-23-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 19 times out of 46 chances.

Knicks games this year have hit the over 23 times in 46 opportunities (50%).

In home games, Toronto has a worse record against the spread (9-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-9-0).

The Raptors have exceeded the over/under in 10 of 23 home games (43.5%), compared to nine of 25 road games (36%).

Against the spread, New York has performed better at home (16-8-0) than on the road (6-15-1).

Both at home (12 of 24) and away (11 of 22), the Knicks' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 50% of the time.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.5 points, 8.3 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley averages 17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 44% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.2 points, 1.9 boards and 5.6 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Knicks receive 28 points per game from Jalen Brunson, plus 3.2 boards and 6 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Knicks get 11.8 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 7.9 boards and 5.1 assists.

The Knicks receive 15.7 points per game from OG Anunoby, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

