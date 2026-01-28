Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Jazz vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (26-22) are 10-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (15-32) Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Delta Center. The matchup starts at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.

Jazz vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -10 241.5 -360 +290

Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (72.1%)

Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have compiled a 22-25-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 25-22-0 against the spread this season.

Warriors games have gone over the total 27 times out of 47 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 29 of 47 set point totals (61.7%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 24 opportunities in road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under in 14 of 24 home games (58.3%), compared to 13 of 24 road games (54.2%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 15-10-0 record) than away (.455, 10-12-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 25) than away (11 of 22) this year.

Warriors Leaders

Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 5 assists and 3.7 boards.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Draymond Green averages 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Moses Moody averages 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Quinten Post averages 8 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Markkanen gets the Jazz 27.7 points, 7.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz are getting 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Isaiah Collier provides the Jazz 9.1 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

