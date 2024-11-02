Raptors vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Raptors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-CA and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-5) are underdogs (+8.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Raptors vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -8.5 -110 -110 235.5 -110 -110 -330 +270

Raptors vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (73%)

Raptors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread twice in five games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' six games this year, they have four wins against the spread.

Kings games have gone over the total three times out of six chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 83.3% of the time (five out of six games with a set point total).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 22.4 points, 11.6 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 23.4 points, 5 boards and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 57.8% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors get 20.8 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 2.3 boards and 1.8 assists.

The Raptors receive 19.3 points per game from Scottie Barnes, plus 7.8 boards and 6 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

The Raptors are getting 28 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

