Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Raptors vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Charlotte Hornets (6-16) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they square off against the Toronto Raptors (15-8) on Friday, December 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Raptors vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8.5 231.5 -300 +245

Raptors vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (64.9%)

Raptors vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 11 times over 23 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have 10 wins against the spread in 22 games this season.

Raptors games have gone over the total 10 times out of 22 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 36.4% of the time (eight out of 22 games with a set point total).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-5-0) than it has at home (4-7-0).

At home, the Raptors eclipse the total 45.5% of the time (five of 11 games). They've hit the over in 41.7% of road games (five of 12 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, three of 11) than away (45.5%, five of 11).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 72.7% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets 18.1 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He is making 38.4% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 9 points, 8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 63.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Hornets are getting 9 points, 6.8 boards and 0.5 assists per game from Ryan Kalkbrenner.

