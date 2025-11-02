Raptors vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Sunday, November 2, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors (2-4) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and SportsNet. The over/under in the matchup is 238.5.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -5.5 238.5 -225 +188

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (69.8%)

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Raptors are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have covered the spread twice this year.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over four times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 50% of the time (three out of six games with a set point total).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 assists and 6.7 boards.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 53.2% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.3 points, 3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Grizzlies are receiving 17.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies are receiving 10.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

Per game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provides the Grizzlies 10.3 points, 2.8 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 10.2 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jock Landale.

