Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

Raptors vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-20) square off against the Toronto Raptors (15-33) as 5-point favorites on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

Raptors vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5 219.5 -210 +176

Raptors vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (66.4%)

Raptors vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 29 times over 48 games with a set spread.

The Raptors are 26-20-2 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 48 opportunities (47.9%).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (18-7-0) than it does in away games (11-11-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (44%) than games on the road (34.8%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (15-9-1) than away (11-11-1) this season.

Raptors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 25) than on the road (10 of 23) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.2 points, 2.5 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 boards.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 boards and 5.7 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors get 14.5 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 10.3 boards and 2.9 assists.

Scottie Barnes averages 20.3 points, 8.1 boards and 6.5 assists. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Gradey Dick averages 15.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji gets the Raptors 10.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

