Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

The Boston Celtics (14-9) are 2-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (15-9) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 226.5 -126 +108

Raptors vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (63.8%)

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 13 times in 23 games with a set spread.

In the Raptors' 24 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 11 times out of 24 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have hit the over on 10 of 24 set point totals (41.7%).

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered six times in 11 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Celtics exceed the total 58.3% of the time (seven of 12 games). They've hit the over in 36.4% of away games (four of 11 contests).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-8-0). On the road, it is .583 (7-5-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over 41.7% of the time this season, both at home (five of 12) and on the road (five of 12).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 17 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 66.2% from the floor (fourth in league).

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.4 points, 2.2 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7.8 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Raptors are getting 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

The Raptors are getting 16.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.3 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors are receiving 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Jakob Poeltl averages 10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 71.2% of his shots from the field.

