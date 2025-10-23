Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSWI and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-0) are favored by 1 point against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSWI and TSN. The matchup's point total is set at 230.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1 230.5 -118 +100

Raptors vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (68.5%)

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Raptors covered 46 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Bucks' ATS record as underdogs of 1 point or more was 14-13 last year.

The Raptors and their opponents combined to hit the over 42 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Bucks games last year, 44 of them went over the total.

When playing at home last year, Toronto had an identical winning percentage against the spread as it did in road games (.561).

Milwaukee performed better against the spread at home (24-17-1) than away (18-22-0) last season.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provided points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. He also posted 1.4 steals and 1 block.

RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.8% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Jakob Poeltl's stats last season included 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 62.7% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Ochai Agbaji collected 10.4 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Gradey Dick collected 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 30.4 points, 6.5 assists and 11.9 rebounds last season.

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma collected 14.8 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Bobby Portis posted 13.9 points, 8.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

