Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 12

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Monday, January 12, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SportsNet and NBCS-PH+

The Toronto Raptors (24-16) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (21-16) on Monday, January 12, 2026 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet and NBCS-PH+. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 220.5 -158 +134

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (60.1%)

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 20-16-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 40 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 40 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over 40% of the time (16 out of 40 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread in home games (8-10-1) than it does in road games (12-6-0).

When playing at home, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 52.6% of the time (10 of 19 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 55.6% of games (10 of 18).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 9-12-0 record) than on the road (.579, 11-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have finished over more frequently at home (nine of 21, 42.9%) than away (seven of 19, 36.8%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 30.9 points, 4.5 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (third in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes averages 14.4 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7 points, 0.8 assists and 8.8 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.4 points for the Raptors, plus 8.4 boards and 5.3 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Raptors receive 10.3 points per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Raptors are getting 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

The Raptors get 7.4 points per game from Collin Murray-Boyles, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

