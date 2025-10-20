FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Rangers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

On Monday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Minnesota Wild.

Rangers vs Wild Game Info

  • New York Rangers (3-3-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-3-1)
  • Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-146)Wild (+122)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Rangers vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Rangers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -215.

Rangers vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Wild on Oct. 20 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Rangers vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Rangers, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and New York is -146 playing at home.

