NHL
Rangers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20
On Monday in the NHL, the New York Rangers are playing the Minnesota Wild.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Wild Game Info
- New York Rangers (3-3-1) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-3-1)
- Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-146)
|Wild (+122)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)
Rangers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Rangers are +172 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -215.
Rangers vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Wild on Oct. 20 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Rangers vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Rangers, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and New York is -146 playing at home.