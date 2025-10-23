Rangers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New York Rangers facing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Sharks Game Info

New York Rangers (3-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-310) Sharks (+245) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (66.1%)

Rangers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -118 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -104.

Rangers vs Sharks Over/Under

Rangers versus Sharks on Oct. 23 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Rangers vs Sharks Moneyline

The Rangers vs Sharks moneyline has New York as a -310 favorite, while San Jose is a +245 underdog on the road.

