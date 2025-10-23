NHL
Rangers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the New York Rangers facing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Rangers (3-4-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-4-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-310)
|Sharks (+245)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (66.1%)
Rangers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -118 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -104.
Rangers vs Sharks Over/Under
- Rangers versus Sharks on Oct. 23 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Rangers vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Sharks moneyline has New York as a -310 favorite, while San Jose is a +245 underdog on the road.