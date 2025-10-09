FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Rangers vs Sabres Game Info

  • New York Rangers (0-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-0-0)
  • Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-118)Sabres (-102)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (55.6%)

Rangers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.

Rangers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Sabres on Oct. 9, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Rangers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

