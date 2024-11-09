Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Rangers (8-3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-6-1)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-170) Red Wings (+140) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (62%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Rangers. The Red Wings are -178 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +144.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on November 9, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

The Rangers vs Red Wings moneyline has New York as a -170 favorite, while Detroit is a +140 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!