Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Rangers (8-3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-170)
|Red Wings (+140)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (62%)
Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Rangers. The Red Wings are -178 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +144.
Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on November 9, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Red Wings moneyline has New York as a -170 favorite, while Detroit is a +140 underdog at home.