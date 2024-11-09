menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New York Rangers versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Rangers (8-3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (6-6-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-170)Red Wings (+140)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (62%)

Rangers vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Rangers. The Red Wings are -178 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +144.

Rangers vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Red Wings on November 9, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Rangers vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Red Wings moneyline has New York as a -170 favorite, while Detroit is a +140 underdog at home.

