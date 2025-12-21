Rangers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

NHL action on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Nashville Predators.

Rangers vs Predators Game Info

New York Rangers (18-15-4) vs. Nashville Predators (14-16-4)

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-115) Predators (-104) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (60.8%)

Rangers vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -265 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +205.

Rangers vs Predators Over/Under

Rangers versus Predators, on Dec. 21, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Rangers vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -115 favorite despite being on the road.

