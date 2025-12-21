NHL
Rangers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21
NHL action on Sunday includes the New York Rangers facing the Nashville Predators.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Predators Game Info
- New York Rangers (18-15-4) vs. Nashville Predators (14-16-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-115)
|Predators (-104)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (60.8%)
Rangers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -265 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +205.
Rangers vs Predators Over/Under
- Rangers versus Predators, on Dec. 21, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Rangers vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while New York is a -115 favorite despite being on the road.