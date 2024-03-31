menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

  • New York Rangers (50-20-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-30-11)
  • Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Rangers (-192)Penguins (+158)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (66.5%)

Rangers vs Penguins Spread

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -154.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Rangers-Penguins game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

  • New York is a -192 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +158 underdog on the road.

