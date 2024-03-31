Rangers vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

NHL action on Monday includes the New York Rangers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (50-20-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-30-11)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2024

Monday, April 1, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-192) Penguins (+158) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (66.5%)

Rangers vs Penguins Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are +128 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -154.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

The Rangers-Penguins game on April 1 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline