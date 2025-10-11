NHL
Rangers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11
The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Rangers (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0)
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-156)
|Penguins (+130)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (56.7%)
Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Rangers are +156 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -194.
Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on Oct. 11, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.
Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Penguins moneyline has New York as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog at home.