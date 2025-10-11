Rangers vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 11

The New York Rangers versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Penguins Game Info

New York Rangers (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0)

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-156) Penguins (+130) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.7%)

Rangers vs Penguins Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Rangers are +156 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -194.

Rangers vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Penguins on Oct. 11, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Rangers vs Penguins Moneyline

The Rangers vs Penguins moneyline has New York as a -156 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!